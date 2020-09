Trick or Treat Trail is on in Village of Bellevue

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:26s - Published 5 minutes ago

Families will have to sign up for a specific time slot.

HALLOWEEN THISYEAR BY NOTALLOWING TRICK-OR-TREATING...BUT NORTHEASTWISCONSIN ISN'TGOING TO PUT AWAYTHE CANDY ANDCOSTUMES JUST YET.NBC 26'S JENNA BREETELLS US WHAT TRICKOR TREATING MIGHTLOOK LIKE THIS YEAR.THE VILLAGE OFBELLEVUE'S TRICK-OR-TREAT TRAIL IS ONFOR THIS YEAR.BUT WITH SOMEMODIFICATIONS.ADAM WASZAK -VILLAGE OF BELLEVUEPARKS, RECREATIONAND FORESTRYDIRECTOR"We felt that this was oneof the events that wecould, you know, instillthese safety precautionsand do so safely."PARKS RECREATIONAND FORESTRYDIRECTOR ADAMWASZAK SAYSEVERYONE WILL HAVETO PRE-REGISTERFOR A SPECIFIC TIME.AND EVERYONE MUSTWEAR A MASK.ADAM WASZAK (WAH-zack) - VILLAGE OFBELLEVUE PARKS,RECREATION ANDFORESTRY DIRECTOR"This year we're going totry to keep peoplemoving so it's going to belimited to grab yourcandy and your goodieand move on to the nextstation."JENNA BREE [email protected]"Most years the park isfilled with families on thetrick or treat trail.

But thisyear, only 400 people willbe able to register.

That'sabout a third of what itusually is."ADAM WASZAK -VILLAGE OF BELLEVUEPARKS, RECREATIONAND FORESTRYDIRECTOR"Definitely sign up assoon as you can.

It'll goquick."WASZAK SAYS KIDSWILL ALSO HAVE TOWAIT TO EAT THEIRCANDY UNTIL THEYLEAVE.ADAM WASZAK -VILLAGE OF BELLEVUEPARKS, RECREATIONAND FORESTRYDIRECTOR"It's a tough time foreveryone.

Events likethis are not possibleunless we havecooperation fromeveryone.

IT'S AN EVENT THAT'SBEEN HAPPENING FOROVER A DECADE --AND BELLEVUEWASN'T READY TOCANCEL THETRADITION THIS YEAR.JENNA BREE, NBC 26.BELLEVUE RESIDENTSCAN REGISTERONLINE STARTINGTODAY.NON-RESIDENTS WILLBE ABLE TO SIGN UPON SEPTEMBERTWENTY-THIRD.YOU CAN FIND A LINKTO SIGN UP ON OURWEB SITE -- NBC 26DOT COM.