No.1 NFL Quarterbacks

The road is sometimes treacherous for top Quarterback prospects.

But Joe isn’t the first QB to go first in the draft.

1 overall pick, it signaled a new day for the franchise.

When the Bengals made Joe Burrow the No.

KEENAN SINGLETON ON THESOMETIMES TREACHEROUS ROAD FORTOP QB PROSPECTS.NAT FULL: WITH THE FIRST PICKIN THE DRAFT ... THE NFL IS ACOPYCAT LEAGUE.QUARTERBACK ...QUARTERBACK ... QUARTERBACK... QUARTERBACK ...SINCE 2000, 15 QUARTERBACKSHAVE GONE FIRST OVERALL.

JOEBURROW THE LATEST.THE ACCURACYOF FRANCHISES TO HIT ON TOPPICKS AT QB IS SCATTERSHOT.TIMCOUCH: THERE ARE GUYS ITREALLY AFFECTS.

IT GOT TO ME.TIM COUCH WENT FIRST OVERALLTO THE BROWNS IN 1999.EXPANSION WOES AND INJURIESPREVENTED HIM FROM DUPLICATINGTHE SUCCESS HE HAD AT UK.

HELASTED FIVE SEASONS.HE ISN'TALONE.

BEING NO.

1 CAN BE ALONELY EXPERIENCE.MICHAEL VICKWON JUST TWO PLAYOFF GAMES.INJURIES FORCED ANDREW LUCK TORETIRE AT 29.

SAM BRADFORD WASDONE AS A STARTER AT THE SAMEAGE.CAM NEWTON WON ROOKIE OFTHE YEAR AND THE MVP BUT THATWASN'T ENOUGH TO KEEP HIM INCAROLINA.I WON'T MENTION WHATHAPPENED TO THE LAST TIME THEBENGALS PICKED FIRST OVERALLOR THE LAST LSU QB TO GO ATOPTHE DRAFT.ZAC TAYLOR: WECERTAINLY DON'T EXPECT TO EVERPICK THAT HIGH AGAIN.

SO YOUWANNA MAKE SURE YOU DO YOURRESEARCH AND GET THE RIGHT GUYAND WE FEEL GOOD ABOUT IT.THEPROBLEM FOR ZAC TAYLOR AND ANYNFL EVALUATOR IS THE DRAFTCONTINUES TO BE AN ART, NOT ASCIENCE.SINCE 2000, ELIMANNING AND DAVID CARR ARE THEONLY NO.

1 QBS TO WIN A SUPERBOWL.

CARR WAS MANNING'SBACKUP WITH THE GIANTS IN 2012.TIM COUCH: THERE'S JUST SOMANY FACTORS THAT GO INTO IT.IT'S VERY HARD TO PINPOINT ONEWHERE IT SAYS IT DIDN'T WORKOUT BECAUSE OF THIS OR THAT.COUCH DOESN'T FORESEE THEISSUES THAT SACKED ALL THE QBSBEFORE HIM TAKING DOWN BURROW.COUCH: TO BE THROWN IN ANDSAY, YOU'RE THE FACE OF OURFRANCHISE, WE'RE GOING TOBUILD THIS THING AROUND YOU ISA LOT OF EXPECTATIONS.

I THINKHE CAN MANAGE THEEXPECTATIONS.

JUST ONE OFTHOSE PERSONALITIES THAT CANDEAL WITH IT.JOE'S NUMBER ISUP, STARTING SUNDAY.KEENANSINGLETON WCPO 9 SPORTS