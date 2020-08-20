Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit
Ryan Seacrest knew 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' would be a "great show" as soon as they filmed the pilot clip.
Daily Entertainment News Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit - Ryan Seacrest knew 'Keeping Up with the Kard… https://t.co/Hq7hhhddSV 4 hours ago
Katy Perry thanks Ryan Seacrest for his baby giftKaty Perry has thanked "uncle" Ryan Seacrest for sending a huge box of toys for her baby daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born last month.
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan returning to American IdolKaty Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest will all return for the upcoming season of 'American Idol'.