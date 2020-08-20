Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s
Ryan Seacrest knew 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' would be a "great show" as soon as they filmed the pilot clip.


