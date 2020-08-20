Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:07s - Published Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit Ryan Seacrest knew 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' would be a "great show" as soon as they filmed the pilot clip. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit - Ryan Seacrest knew 'Keeping Up with the Kard… https://t.co/Hq7hhhddSV 4 hours ago