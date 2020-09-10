The People and the Police: Protest leaders encouraged by swift action on local police control Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:59s - Published 2 weeks ago The People and the Police: Protest leaders encouraged by swift action on local police control The People and the Police: Protest leaders encouraged by swift action on local police control 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OF MORE-SQUARED A LOCALORGANIZATION FOCUSED ON RACIALEQUITY.THANK YOU ALL FOR JOINING US.LET’S DIVE RIGHT INTO THAT LISTOF DEMANDS FROM PROTESTERS THATWERE SIGNED BY MAYOR LUCAS INJUNE.THE FIRST IS GAINING LOCALCONTROL OF THE POLICEDEPARTMENT.AS KMBC 9’S MATT EVANS EXPLAINS-KANSAS CITY DID HAVE LOCALCONTROL AT ONE TIM







You Might Like



Tweets about this ★ lux ★ RT @th1an1: Thousands of people took to the streets of #Colombia's main cities on Monday, to protest against neoliberal and repressive poli… 2 minutes ago