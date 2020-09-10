The People and the Police: Protest leaders encouraged by swift action on local police control
OF MORE-SQUARED A LOCALORGANIZATION FOCUSED ON RACIALEQUITY.THANK YOU ALL FOR JOINING US.LET’S DIVE RIGHT INTO THAT LISTOF DEMANDS FROM PROTESTERS THATWERE SIGNED BY MAYOR LUCAS INJUNE.THE FIRST IS GAINING LOCALCONTROL OF THE POLICEDEPARTMENT.AS KMBC 9’S MATT EVANS EXPLAINS-KANSAS CITY DID HAVE LOCALCONTROL AT ONE TIM