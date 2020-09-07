Wildfire smoke causes bad air quality throughout California
Smoke from wildfires is causing bad air and falling ash in some parts of California.
Shawn Brunel Ash rains down as wildfire smoke causes bad air quality throughout Southern California https://t.co/PS9UdKH1fq 2 minutes ago
Sombrero Galaxy RT @KTLA: Smoke from wildfires is causing bad air and falling ash in some parts of Southern California https://t.co/2mgU8EbDy5 3 minutes ago
KTLA Smoke from wildfires is causing bad air and falling ash in some parts of Southern California https://t.co/2mgU8EbDy5 18 minutes ago
Yosemite National Park covered with creek fire smokeA wildfire has already burned more than 152,000 acres in the Sierra National Forest, California, and it's been generating hazy weather.
Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay AreaTeam coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)
California Submerged In Sea Of Smoke: Sacramento Air Quality Plummets To Hazardous LevelsSacramento’s air quality has fallen to Hazardous levels Tuesday morning.