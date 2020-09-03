Global  
 

Odisha Governor administered oath of office to State Information Commissioners

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
The Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to two State Information Commissioners.

Bikram Kumar Senapati and Dilip Kumar Bisoi took oath as State Information Commissioners.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Abhishek Hall of Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.


