Odisha Governor administered oath of office to State Information Commissioners

In Odisha, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants reached Bhubaneswar via special train to give exam amid COVID-19 pandemic. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) ran special train to NEET aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic. Students will board the trains to come to their examination cities and returned their home in the train on Sunday evening after examination is over. The NEET will be conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13. Many aspirants didn't get the information of special train and may miss the chance to give exam this year. A NEET aspirant said, "I am coming from Keonjhargarh to give NEET exam in Bhubaneswar. I don't have any accommodation facility from government, will stay in hotel. Many of my friends were not able to come today due to lack of information, they were not aware that government is running special train for exam."
The first-ever Emergency Response Centre for chemical accidents has been inaugurated in Odisha's Paradip after the port town recorded several accidents related to chemical factories. The center is equipped with necessary equipments for chemical accidents and important measures related to treatment. DM of Jagatsinghpur, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said, "There are several chemical factories in Paradip. This center will provide immediate help if any mishap happens at any of the factories."
Students across the country on September 13 started flocking examination centers for NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All COVID-19 protocols are being ensured at the various centers across country. Social distancing norms were followed at a Bhubaneswar centre. One of the candidates in Lucknow expressed disappointment over the exam being conducted amid the pandemic. Thermal Screening of all NEET candidates was underway at centers in Raipur. The exams are being held after multiple postponements amid COVID-19 pandemic. More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.
