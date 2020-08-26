Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Alcohol For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting- 'I Was Just Too Drunk'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Alcohol For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting- 'I Was Just Too Drunk'

Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Alcohol For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting- 'I Was Just Too Drunk'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Alcohol For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I Was Just Too Drunk'

Roughly 15 hours after the incident, he apologized to the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper in a text.
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comSOHH


Megan Thee Stallion seemingly received text message apologies from Tory Lanez over alleged shooting


ContactMusic - Published


Tweets about this

Fernand74058671

Nade562 RT @HipHopDX: Tory Lanez reportedly blames alcohol for Megan Thee Stallion shooting: "I was just too drunk" ⏩ READ MORE: https://t.co/p6F… 2 hours ago

KeepingMusic

MyFlyShirT Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Alcohol For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I Was Just Too Drunk' https://t.co/ToeC6BLb9J 7 hours ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Tory Lanez reportedly blames alcohol for Megan Thee Stallion shooting: "I was just too drunk" ⏩ READ MORE:… https://t.co/hPk8pusJyc 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard [Video]

6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard

6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 45:25Published
Boosie Badazz Pisses Social Media Off For NOT Speaking On Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez [Video]

Boosie Badazz Pisses Social Media Off For NOT Speaking On Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:05Published
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident

The "WAP" hitmaker suffered gunshot wounds to her feet in an incident with Tory Lanez last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published