Woman sentenced to jail time for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 01:44s - Published 7 minutes ago Woman sentenced to jail time for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie A judge sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 90 days in jail after she climbed through a McDonald’s drive thru window and attacked three employees because she did not get a cookie. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike G Woman sentenced to jail time for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie https://t.co/E4rhfZ5ZDn 2 hours ago PulpNews Crime Woman #sentenced to #jail time for attacking McDonald's employees because she didn't get a - Sep 9 @ 5:49 PM ET https://t.co/3ZXtSNiwFm 3 hours ago areej @XRP_USAgent @i_gmni @BelmarKev @GovMurphy @NJGov yes actually white people commit disproportionate amounts of viol… https://t.co/LOwsqFI7cP 4 days ago waleed mehmood qari RT @TheManUtdWay: The biggest summer of our rebuild has so far consisted of our club captain being sentenced to jail time and his centre ba… 1 week ago BlueTsunamiOf2020 I predict a lot of people going to jail for following his directions. They will know what they are doing is wrong.… https://t.co/nVokahQwwK 1 week ago