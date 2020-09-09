Oroville man loses his home during the Bear Fire

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

One man from Oroville says he stayed behind to try to protect his home but it was consumed by the flames.

Firefighters continue battling the 'bear fire' burning through eastern butte county... it's also burning in plumas and yuba counties..

Action news now reporter kristian lopez spoke with one oroville man who stayed behind to fight the flames and try and save his home..

### kristian: im here on lumpkin road as you can see the bear fire has ripped through this area.

You can see this burnt vehicle behind me and a burnt house across the street.

Cal fire could not confirm how many structures have been destroyed or how many are threatened but driving through this area i can tell you i have seen quite a bit of destruction (show video) ben anderson: i have risked my life quite a few times in the last few hours.

This is video ben anderson took on lumpkin road - the street he called home.

You can see flames ripping through the neighborhood this morning.

Anderson says he tried to save his homeãbut it was ultimately completely consumed by the flames.

Ben anderson/lost his home:im sprinkling drops of water around my house while this crazy inferno is devouring everything around me i stayed around to see how fast it progressed and it progressed faster than anyhing ive ever seen before.

He says for now he plans to stay with friends in chico until he figures out what comes next.

Kristian: right now cal fire crews are working on getting people out safely and working on structure defense.

Again they could not confirm how many structures have been destroyed but i have seen at least one and one vehicle here on lumpkin road, in oroville kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on we are working to learn more about reports of injuries on the bear fire.

Cal fire 'p-i-o' rick carhart confirmed there have been burn injuries on the fire, but they don't know how many.