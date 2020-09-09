Global  
 

Heavy Smoke From Northern Fires Turns Bay Area Sky Into All-Day Twilight

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Team coverage of eerie, smokey haze that darkened skies in the Bay Area Wednesday (9-9-2020)


Lindy Miller Team coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020) https://t.co/v9HrZjMpvF 28 minutes ago

Tom Clark RT @JillSzwedWx: It’s not Mars. Heavy smoke and ash from the wildfires in northern CA are settling closer to the ground. So eerie! 6 hours ago

Jill Szwed It’s not Mars. Heavy smoke and ash from the wildfires in northern CA are settling closer to the ground. So eerie! https://t.co/GKpgaIB0Qn 6 hours ago

General Steamship Corp., Ltd. 📸 Photo of the Week! Heavy smoke and fog have blanketed most of Northern California as wildfires continue to rage a… https://t.co/SwO0DXZeeQ 6 hours ago

CNN Newsource The sky was an apocalyptic orange in the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday morning, the result of the marine layer c… https://t.co/F6VYuKRwD4 6 hours ago

Eddie's Crew & Lori @CynthiaWeston6 @BeatzieB After 2 weeks of heavy smoke from our northern Ca fires this afternoon was the worst with… https://t.co/YNIXFaR6yr 1 day ago

N🌙RTHERN AIRE 🐇🕳️ RT @DianeBohallGray: PRAYER WARRIORS I need prayer We have an extreme wind storm hitting us here in Oregon. Now I received word 3 or 4 fi… 2 days ago


Driving in San Francisco looks like end-of-world experience

Residents in the Bay Area woke up to hazy orange skies on Wednesday, September 9. The Mars-like atmosphere was caused by the wildfires raging in northern California.

Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -resident

Residents in northern California's Bay Area woke up to a doomsday-like skyline on Wednesday (September 9), as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the..

Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area

Team coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)

