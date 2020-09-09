Heavy Smoke From Northern Fires Turns Bay Area Sky Into All-Day Twilight
Team coverage of eerie, smokey haze that darkened skies in the Bay Area Wednesday (9-9-2020)
Driving in San Francisco looks like end-of-world experienceResidents in the Bay Area woke up to hazy orange skies on Wednesday, September 9.
The Mars-like atmosphere was caused by the wildfires raging in northern California.
Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -residentResidents in northern California's Bay Area woke up to a doomsday-like skyline on Wednesday (September 9), as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the..
Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay AreaTeam coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)