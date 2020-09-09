Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was 'Deadly' In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing.

Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people.

Meanwhile, Americans were offered one stimulus check after many lost their jobs by no fault of their own.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward conducted 18 separate interviews with Trump for his new book, Rage.

Each interview was recorded with the president’s permission, reports Gizmodo.

In their interview on February 7, Trump called COVID-19 “more deadly than your strenuous flus".

However, Trump then went on to tell the general public it was harmless and that the flu was worse.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes [Video]

President Trump Attempts Damage Control After Release Of New Woodward Tapes

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump denying he knowingly downplayed threat of COVID-19 as heard in Bob Woodward interview recordings (9-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published
New Fallout At White House After Release Of Recordings From Bob Woodward's Interview With Trump [Video]

New Fallout At White House After Release Of Recordings From Bob Woodward's Interview With Trump

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the interviews revealed the president knew just how deadly the COVID pandemic could be.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:36Published
Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus [Video]

Trump tells Woodward he downplayed coronavirus

[NFA] President Donald Trump acknowledged in February he knew how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was but did not convey that information to the American people because he did not want to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:28Published