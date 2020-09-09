Recorded Interviews Of Trump Reveal He Knew COVID Was "Deadly" In February But Did Not Tell The Public

Coronavirus has killed more than 190,000 Americans as of today, and the number is growing.

Leaders of other countries offered substantial financial assistance to their people.

Meanwhile, Americans were offered one stimulus check after many lost their jobs by no fault of their own.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward conducted 18 separate interviews with Trump for his new book, Rage.

Each interview was recorded with the president’s permission, reports Gizmodo.

In their interview on February 7, Trump called COVID-19 “more deadly than your strenuous flus".

However, Trump then went on to tell the general public it was harmless and that the flu was worse.