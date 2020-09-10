Global  
 

Trump's Dept. Homeland Security Appointees Downplay Serious Issues To Appease Trump

The Dept of Homeland Security instructed career officials to modify intelligence assessments.

A whistleblower reports this was to suit Trump's downplaying Russia's interfering in the US.

Top political appointees in the department are accused of telling others to downplay serious issues.

Instead, they said to focus on gathering information related to activities being carried out by China and Iran.

The department also tried to alter a report to downplay the threat posed by White supremacists.

They instead emphasized the role of leftist groups due to concerns about how it made Trump feel.


