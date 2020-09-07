NC5 photographer hiking John Muir Trail when California Creek Fire broke out
A NewsChannel5 photographer was on the mountain side when the Creek Fire broke out in California.
California National Guard Helicopter Crews From Stockton, Mather Rescue Trapped Campers From WildfireHundreds of campers that had been trapped by the flames of the Creek Fire in the Sierra are finally safe. The final stranded group was airlifted out of the fire zone Tuesday by California National..
Valley Animal Center open to provide safe haven for pets affected by firesThe Valley Animal Center in Fresno is trying to get out the word for anyone impacted by the Creek Fire that if you need a safe place to keep your pets they're available.
Helicopter picks up water at Bass Lake to fight raging Creek Fire in CaliforniaThe Creek Fire started on September 4 and was 73,000 acres in size by Monday (September 7) when this video was taken by Mark Jarvis.