Despite some bumps, microgrid manages to keep power on in Shingletown

But to keep the lights on during a public safety power shutoff Shingletown is using its newly built microgrid.

Is keeping the lights on during this latest round of pg&e public safety power shutoffs.

Anaãhow's the newly built micro grid holding up things are going much more smoothly today: compared to yesterday when a part of the generator broke.

But since they fixed it things are going better.

Take so* (this is a phoner but i'm going to layer this with b-roll) trt:09 paul moreno pg&e spokesperson we created a microgrid, there are about 78 customers in the core area of shingletown who have underground power lines, so those are safe to energize that microgrid helping to keep the electricty on in shingletown take so* (this is a phoner but i'm going to layer this with b-roll) trt:09 paul moreno pg&e spokesperson this provides people in the entire community access to groceries, gasoline, and other vital services ana stand u* trt:15 ana torrea atorreanews behind me you can hear the generator hard at work and you can see that it's already plugged into the microgrid station right over there and thanks to this it's helping to power close to 80 customers along the highway 44 corridor here in shingletown but some areas-- still left without power.

Leaving people unhappy with this huge incovience.

Take so* trt:04 don watson lives in shingletown it's a pain when you don't have any power, i have two refridgerators and a freezer ((butt to)) take so* trt:09 irene continho lives in shingletown when the power does go out, we have to run our generator and its so noisy but at least we have power in our home but there is a silver lining... take so* trt:10 phil chase lives in shingletown you can shop a little more local and get gas up here, and you don't have to go to town to get fuel