Jefferson Award: Food Runners Operations Manager Helps Distribute 2,500 Meals A Week

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Sharon Chin reports on Les Tso, this week's Jefferson Award winner who works for San Francisco nonprofit Food Runners


