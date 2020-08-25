Jefferson Award: Food Runners Operations Manager Helps Distribute 2,500 Meals A Week
Sharon Chin reports on Les Tso, this week's Jefferson Award winner who works for San Francisco nonprofit Food Runners
Radio Reporter Brings Essentials to Those in Need During PandemicSharon Chin reports on this week's Jefferson Award winner Bob Butler, a KCBS reporter helping those in his community. (8-26-20)
The Plus Side of Nashville: The Nashville Food Project P.1So many of us taking have three square meals a day for granted. In Nashville, one in 7 people lacks access to enough food to sustain a healthy lifestyle. At the same time more than 40 percent of all..
The Plus Side of Nashville: The Nashville Food Project P.2So many of us taking have three square meals a day for granted. In Nashville, one in 7 people lacks access to enough food to sustain a healthy lifestyle. At the same time more than 40 percent of all..