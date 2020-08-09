SDSU: Sturgis led to 266K new COVID-19 cases

The 10-day Sturgis motorcycle rally held in August led to more than 266,000 new coronavirus cases, according to a new study from San Diego State University.



Related videos from verified sources SDSU reports more new COVID-19 cases



San Diego State University is reporting new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the new school year, which was last week. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:39 Published 1 week ago SDSU confirms 13 new COVID cases



10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:05 Published 1 week ago Despite The Pandemic, Americans Still Love The Open Road



With a novel coronavirus case count nearing five million, the United States now holds about a quarter of all the COVID-19 cases in the world. According to CNN, more than,162,000 Americans have died in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on August 9, 2020