SDSU: Sturgis led to 266K new COVID-19 cases

SDSU: Sturgis led to 266K new COVID-19 cases

The 10-day Sturgis motorcycle rally held in August led to more than 266,000 new coronavirus cases, according to a new study from San Diego State University.


