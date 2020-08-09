SDSU: Sturgis led to 266K new COVID-19 cases
SDSU: Sturgis led to 266K new COVID-19 cases
The 10-day Sturgis motorcycle rally held in August led to more than 266,000 new coronavirus cases, according to a new study from San Diego State University.
