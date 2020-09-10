Global  
 

Northview Sullivan boys soccer

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Northview Sullivan boys soccer
Knights earn first win of the season

The boys were up next, as northview hosted sullivan... less than three minutes in...northview gets on the board when sullivan misplays this kick by mario martinez......knights one-nothing.... sullivan had a great scoring opportunity but caleb knowles shot goes off the cross bar and jack stewart misses on the second chance..... northview senior daniel gu-gino would not be stopped on this play....love the heart by daniel, he gets by five defenders for his first of three goals in the game... northview wins five-one, knights




