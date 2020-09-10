Northview Sullivan boys soccer Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago Knights earn first win of the season 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The boys were up next, as northview hosted sullivan... less than three minutes in...northview gets on the board when sullivan misplays this kick by mario martinez......knights one-nothing.... sullivan had a great scoring opportunity but caleb knowles shot goes off the cross bar and jack stewart misses on the second chance..... northview senior daniel gu-gino would not be stopped on this play....love the heart by daniel, he gets by five defenders for his first of three goals in the game... northview wins five-one, knights





You Might Like

Tweets about this Donald James Bryan RT @Rick_Sports10: Northview boys soccer hosting Sullivan in a WIC game https://t.co/d6jMMuYDwy 1 hour ago Rick Semmler Northview boys soccer earns win number one on the season with a 5-1 win over Sullivan. 2 hours ago Northview Knights Boys Soccer Halftime Northview 3 Sullivan 0 3 hours ago Rick Semmler Northview boys soccer hosting Sullivan in a WIC game https://t.co/d6jMMuYDwy 4 hours ago Adler Ingalsbe Northview hosting Sullivan for a WIC soccer doubleheader. Girls game underway with the boys playing immediately aft… https://t.co/pRXm3F50UV 6 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Northview Sullivan girls soccer



Lady Knights win their fifth straight Credit: WTHI Published 5 minutes ago

