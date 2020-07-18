Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:38s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:38s - Published Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel set to replace him. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this r.f RT @SkySportsF1: BREAKING: Sergio Perez announces he's leaving Racing Point at end of the 2020 F1 season Sebastian Vettel the hot favourit… 1 minute ago Nkore States Media Motor racing: Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point https://t.co/03fNenZClA 2 hours ago Ayabulela Yokwana RT @tancredipalmeri: Vettel will be driver of Aston Martin, the new team currently known as Racing Point. Should be a 3 years contract and… 3 hours ago Dirk RT @wearetherace: Full story on Sergio Perez's announcement that he will leave Racing Point at the end of this year. Is Vettel coming in to… 3 hours ago Andy Vermaut Formula 1: Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point https://t.co/6D9iHuqyQj https://t.co/VjlbzLADeN 4 hours ago Investidea Sergio Perez announces Racing Point exit (Future $ARGGY Aston Martin Racing #AMG team) @ end of 2020 #F1 season Seb… https://t.co/WBDH1NsK0p 4 hours ago