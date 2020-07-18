Global  
 

Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point

Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel set to replace him.


Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season

Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season

Racing Point's Mexican driver Sergio Perez takes to Twitter to announce he will leave the F1 team at the end of the season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:43Published

Perez confirms Racing Point departure, paving way for Vettel arrival

 Racing Point's Sergio Perez announces he will leave the Formula 1 team at the end of the season
BBC News
Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent from Silverstone onThursday, after a previous test came back with an inconclusive result. Theresult of a second retest showed he was positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

'F1 should be setting examples' - Vettel says sport faces challenges over future

 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says F1 faces 'big challenges' to secure its future in the context of the world's environmental problems.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s record of winning at the same venue for an eighth time.The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll took the flag in fourth ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Italian GP chaos highlights F1 flaws - Jolyon Palmer column

 Despite a good race and a new winner, the Italian Grand Prix highlights the sport's flaws in 2020, writes Jolyon Palmer.
BBC News

Perez to leave Racing Point at the end of 2020 F1 season

Sergio Perez has announced he will leave Racing Point at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, paving...
Autosport - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Perez confirms Racing Point departure, paving way for Vettel arrival

Racing Point's Sergio Perez announces he will leave the Formula 1 team at the end of the season
BBC News - Published


Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Racing Point Formula One team driver Sergio Perez will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published
Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published