Wednesday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

HOTLINE -- SHAWNEE MISSIONSCHOOL ATHLETES CAN PRACTICEAGAIN STARTING TOMORROW.FAMILIES WAITING OUTSIDE THEBOARD MEETING WERE HAPPY WITHTHE VOTE.THERE WILL BE SAFETY PRECAUTIONSIN PLACE.TIME IN THE LOCKER ROOM WILL BESTAGGERED AND OVERNIGHT TRIPSARE BANNED.ATHLETES WILL TAKE A COVID-19ASSESSMENT BEFORE SHOWING UP FORPRACTICE.THE SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOL BOARDIS PREPARING TO OFFER ELEMENTARYSTUDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TOTRANSITION TO IN-CLASSROOMLEARNING.PARENTS HAVE THIS WEEK TO DECIDEIF THEY WANT TO STAY REMOTE ORCHANGE TO IN-PERSON.A GRADES THREE THROUGH SIX WOULDJOIN THE WEEK OF THE 12TH.THE WEEK OF THE 19TH, ELEMENTARYSTUDENTS COULD ALL RETURN TO THECLASSROOM FULL-TIME.