Financial Focus for Sept. 9
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
If you're driving less right now, pay-per-mile insurance could save you money.
It's for people who drive less than 12,000 miles per year.
One company claims it can save you about $540 a year.
You pay a flat rate then 6cents a mile but there's a cap on the number of miles you can be charged for.
