Financial Focus for Sept. 9

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:52s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

If you're driving less right now, pay-per-mile insurance could save you money.

It's for people who drive less than 12,000 miles per year.

One company claims it can save you about $540 a year.

You pay a flat rate then 6cents a mile but there's a cap on the number of miles you can be charged for.

DOW - UP MORE THAN 1 AND A HALFPERCENT.NASDAQ - UP NEARLY 3 PERCENT.S AND P 500 - UP 2 PERCENT.AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD GAMING - UP 3 AND A HALFPERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT - UP MORETHAN HALF A PERCENT.MGM RESORTS - DOWNSLIGHTLY.LAS VEGAS SANDS - DOWN 1 AND AHALF PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS - UP SLIGHTLY.RED ROCK RESORTS - UP MORE THAN2 AND A HALF PERCENT.IF YOU'RE DRIVING LESS RIGHTNOW...."PAY-PER- MILE" INSURANCE.....COULD SAVE YOU MONEY.IT'S FOR PEOPLE.....IT CAN SAVE YOU ABOUT...."5- HUNDRED-40" DOLLARS A YEAR.YOU PAY.....A FLAT RATE...THEN...-6- CENTS A MILE.BUT...THERE'S A CAP ON THE AMOUNT OFMILES.....YOU CAN BE CHARGED FOR.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION".NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS LIVE AT




