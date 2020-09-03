Financial Focus for Sept. 9

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

If you're driving less right now, pay-per-mile insurance could save you money.

It's for people who drive less than 12,000 miles per year.

One company claims it can save you about $540 a year.

You pay a flat rate then 6cents a mile but there's a cap on the number of miles you can be charged for.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.