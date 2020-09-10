How guest worker visas could transform the US immigration system | David J. Bier

The United States can create a more humane immigration system; in fact, it's been done before, says policy analyst David J.

Bier.

Pointing to the historical success of the US guest worker program, which allows foreign workers to legally enter and work in the country, Bier shows why expanding the program to Central Americans could alleviate the border crisis and provide new opportunities for immigrants.