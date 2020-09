TikTok star Charly Jordan Labeled 'White Savior' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 in Rwanda Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 05:43s - Published 7 minutes ago TikTok star Charly Jordan Labeled 'White Savior' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 in Rwanda Social media star Charly Jordan’s TikTok video goes viral after being appointed as a prime example of “White Savior Complex.” The Internet has criticized Jordan for her insensitive remarks during her travels to Rwanda for charity work. 0

Tweets about this InTheFame TikTok star Charly Jordan Labeled ‘White Savior’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19 in Rwanda https://t.co/6l2okP58BF 17 minutes ago Darius Nzabakwiza Why did TikTok star Charly Jordan apologize for traveling to #Rwanda amid pandemic? https://t.co/rCMcNp9Kkp via @pagesix 12 hours ago testcloo TikTok star Charly Jordan, 21, issued a public apology on Monday for traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic after s… https://t.co/bCfETulFPY 16 hours ago King Wells Just what KEMET needs another, JANE🤫 https://t.co/DfmAxXv8n6 22 hours ago Page Six TikTok star Charly Jordan apologizes for traveling to Rwanda amid pandemic https://t.co/P6bzXfRO9C https://t.co/hMxJScwM7g 1 day ago PulpNews Crime TikTok #star Charly #Jordan, 21, apologizes for #Rwanda trip and TikTok slamming officials - Sep 8 @ 5:03 PM ET https://t.co/ZMXSOlaILe 1 day ago MSM is Pravda 🐻 TikTok star, 21, who flew to Rwanda to work with gorillas apologizes for posting that tearful video slamming local… https://t.co/IRlYkaKP7A 1 day ago Independent Lifestyle TikTok star Charly Jordan issues apology for travelling to Rwanda during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/uQ48uJAR0A 1 day ago