KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/9)

KDKA RT @KristinEmery: Nice evening out there... what does Labor Day have in store for us? My forecast next at 11pm on @KDKA! https://t.co/x3g7F… 3 days ago
Kristin Emery Nice evening out there... what does Labor Day have in store for us? My forecast next at 11pm on @KDKA! https://t.co/x3g7F9OwYv 3 days ago
KDKA #WEATHER: The clear skies and comfortable temperatures continue into tonight, but could we see some showers or thun… https://t.co/PvPcsmykRE 3 days ago
⁴MR. RUPERT MARCELLE HUCKS📖Iam I am I am📲&ür²;✈) RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: The beautiful weather continues tonight and into tomorrow! Get the full forecast from @KristinEmery! #PittsburghWx http… 4 days ago
KDKA #WEATHER: The beautiful weather continues tonight and into tomorrow! Get the full forecast from @KristinEmery!… https://t.co/ufrTqX2uDg 4 days ago
Evening Forecast - Sept. 9, 2020Smoke continues to hang over Sacramento.
Heather's Evening Forecast: Wed., Sept. 9, 2020We'll stay hot and dry for the most part Thursday, but rain chances increase this weekend.
Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your ForecastBob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast