Under new head coach and in strange circumstances, West De Pere prepares for football season

THIS ISN'T HOWFORMER N-F-LQUARTERBACK CHRISGREISEN...PICTURED HISDEBUT SEASON ATWEST DE PEREWOULD LOOK...BUT HE AND HISTEAM AREEMBRACING THECHALLENGE...CHANCELLORJOHNSON HAS THESTORY...ON A WET FOGGY DAYIN SEPTEMBER THEWEST DE PEREPHANTOMS AREGETTING READY FORTHE UPCOMINGSEASON, AND FIRSTYEAR HEAD COACHCHRIS GREISIN ANDHIS PLAYERS THEYWOULDN'T HAVE ITANY OTHER WAY...You've been dreamingabout this ever since Itook the head coachingjob here.

Just theopportunity to coach thekids underneath thelights.

Kind of release thehounds a lil bit and getthis thing going.Its exciting a lot of fun alot of yelling.

We're allhaving fun out thereplaying fast, physicalWDP football.THE GHOSTS AREAMONG A HANDFUL OFLOCAL HIGH SCHOOLSCOMPETING IN A FALLFOOTBALL SEASONBUT EVEN THATCOMES WITH SAFETYPROVISIONS ...We're taking theprecaition where we can.Make sure we're safeand can continue playingfootball..THE BALANCEBETWEEN FOLLOWINGSAFETY PROTOCOLSAND PLAYINGFOOTBALL CAN BECHALLENGING, BUTITS STILL THE GAMETHAT THEY LOVE ATTHE END OF THE DAYTheres no socialdistancing out on thefield.

We respect thisvirus but we're notscared of it.

When wecan we'll control what wecan control.

When we'rein between the lines itsregular old football.

Itdoesn't matter .

Themasks are off thehelmets are onmmouthgaurds are inand we're starting to getafter it.AND WHEN THEY DOLINE UP FOR THEFIRST GAME OF THESEASON IN JUST AFEW WEEKS?...We're going to let it loosethats for sure.

We'reready to go, we'll beanxious there will benerves but we're reallyexcited to get out there.IN DE PERE...CHANCELLORJOHNSONAARON RODGERSSAYS HE PLANS TO




