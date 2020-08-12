Police chase, shooting ends with suspect in hospital

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- GBI officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Milledgeville.

Wednesday morning, a milledgeville police officer saw a stolen truck that was used in several burglaries in 3 counties.

50-year-old, antonio craig martin had just burglarized jet 61 and 29 in milledgeville while driving the stolen truck.

When the officer tried to pull the truck over, martin sped away.

The truck went into the woods off lincoln street in milledgeville.

The officer got out of his car and heard a loud sound.

Milledgeville police chief dray swicord says the officer fired his weapon because he believed he was in danger.

"the officer got out of the car and he said what he believed to be a gunshot fired at him, and he returned fire to them."

Swicord says the officer fired 5 shots... hitting martin once in the leg.

Martin had been released from the putnam county jail the day before... after his release, he stole a truck and burglarized a few places before making his way to baldwin county.

Putnam county sheriff howard sills says he is not surprised at martin's actions.

"he is a career criminal like most criminals are, they just keep committing one crime after another because they don't go to prison and stay there."

The gbi is currently investigating the shooting, and the officers body camera footage.

Chief swicord says the investigation is ongoing but he hopes his officer can return to work soon.

"right now he's on paid administrative leave until the case is turned over to the district attorney."

Martin is in stable condition at the medical center, navicent the gbi has not