Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police chase, shooting ends with suspect in hospital

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Police chase, shooting ends with suspect in hospital

Police chase, shooting ends with suspect in hospital

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- GBI officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Milledgeville.

News at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent will join us shortly as we practice social distancing.

Our top story tonight at 6... a milledgeville police chase and shooting ... ends with an atlanta man in a macon hospital tonight.

41nbc's peyton lewis spent the day at the scene... and she has the latest developments.

Wednesday morning, a milledgeville police officer saw a stolen truck that was used in several burglaries in 3 counties.

50-year-old, antonio craig martin had just burglarized jet 61 and 29 in milledgeville while driving the stolen truck.

When the officer tried to pull the truck over, martin sped away.

The truck went into the woods off lincoln street in milledgeville.

The officer got out of his car and heard a loud sound.

Milledgeville police chief dray swicord says the officer fired his weapon because he believed he was in danger.

"the officer got out of the car and he said what he believed to be a gunshot fired at him, and he returned fire to them."

Swicord says the officer fired 5 shots... hitting martin once in the leg.

Martin had been released from the putnam county jail the day before... after his release, he stole a truck and burglarized a few places before making his way to baldwin county.

Putnam county sheriff howard sills says he is not surprised at martin's actions.

"he is a career criminal like most criminals are, they just keep committing one crime after another because they don't go to prison and stay there."

The gbi is currently investigating the shooting, and the officers body camera footage.

Chief swicord says the investigation is ongoing but he hopes his officer can return to work soon.

"right now he's on paid administrative leave until the case is turned over to the district attorney."

Martin is in stable condition at the medical center, navicent the gbi has not




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Police Investigate Opa-locka Shooting, Search For Suspect

A man had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital following a Saturday afternoon shooting in...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Police chase, shooting ends with suspect in hospital https://t.co/0nq54eKo5o 3 hours ago

Kxyxnne

Sexy Body Yanne 🤑 RT @LoopJamaica: PHOTOS: Dramatic police chase ends in fatal shooting in St Andrew https://t.co/oXRrEW14xe https://t.co/IYWht8gpBJ 1 day ago

LoopJamaica

Loop Jamaica PHOTOS: Dramatic police chase ends in fatal shooting in St Andrew https://t.co/oXRrEW14xe https://t.co/IYWht8gpBJ 1 day ago

JoshuaShortWNDU

Joshua Short RT @WNDU: BREAKING: A man's condition is unknown after a police chase from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the area of Parkland and Dylan… 6 days ago

WNDU

WNDU BREAKING: A man's condition is unknown after a police chase from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the area of Park… https://t.co/kO5yqPdYFm 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Middletown PD officer shot as chase ends in Turtlecreek Township [Video]

Middletown PD officer shot as chase ends in Turtlecreek Township

A Middletown officer was shot Monday afternoon as police pursued a murder suspect before the chase ended at the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:40Published
Vegas cops shoot armed kidnapper in trailer [Video]

Vegas cops shoot armed kidnapper in trailer

This is the moment Las Vegas cops shoot an armed gunman dead when he took a woman hostage in a trailer park after a chase.The incident took place in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Gowan Road in..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:34Published
Police arrive at scene of shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue near White House [Video]

Police arrive at scene of shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue near White House

Police arrive on Pennsylvania Avenue following an apparent shooting outside the White House in Washington DC on August 10 evening. Secret Service confirmed an incident took place at 17th Street and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published