Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:18s - Published
President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he recognized how "deadly" the virus could be.
The White House is in damage control following revelations from a new book. President Donald Trump admits to downplaying the danger from COVID, and he's accused of misleading the country; CBS2's Dick..