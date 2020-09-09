Trump Admitted To Downplaying Coronavirus Threat In New Woodward Book

Global  
 

President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward in March that he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it silently spread around the world, hoping to avoid a panic even as he recognized how "deadly" the virus could be.


