Watch: Big crocodile spotted in Vadodara, took over 6 men to capture & rescue

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published
A crocodile of considerable size was spotted in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The crocodile was spotted in the Tarsali area of Vadodara.

Members of the Wildlife Rescue Trust reportedly helped in capturing it.

The rescuers were seen holding it down and tying it up.

The huge reptile was later handed over to the forest department.

A similar incident took place in Vadodara a few weeks ago.

A 5-foot crocodile was spotted at Rajmahal Road in August.

Members of Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued it.

GSPCA founder said that crocodiles venture out due to heavy rain.

Watch the full video for more.


Vadodara Vadodara Metropolis in Gujarat, India

