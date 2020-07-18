Watch: Big crocodile spotted in Vadodara, took over 6 men to capture & rescue

A crocodile was rescued Tarsali area of Vadodara on night of September 08. Members of Wildlife Rescue Trust rescued the reptile and handed it over to the wild life department. The wildlife department released the crocodile into its natural habitat.
Fire broke out at Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital on September 08. Incident took place in COVID and emergency ward of the hospital. Ward was vacated at first instance. The reason for fire was a short circuit. Fire tenders were present at the spot. More details are awaited.
Schools are organising online classes for students in Gujarat's Vadodara as institutions remain closed amid COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers at Prince Ashokraje Gaekwad School are using augmented reality method to teach students. They are using various types of technologies to entertain kids and give them education in a fun way and play way method. While speaking to ANI, a teacher at the school in Vadodara, Nikita, said, "We try to make classes interesting for kids so that they can grasp information easily. We are also using augmented reality for it."
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.
