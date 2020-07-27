French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted tricolour on Independence Day at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi on July 27. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Indonesian Defence Minister also inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block lawns. He is on a three-day visit to India from July 26 to 28.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch the full video for more details.
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly arrived in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct five Rafale fighter aircraft into Indian Air Force today.
Months after the first batch of Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Indian Air Force has raised a concern about the security of Rafale jets. IAF has written to Chief Secretary, Haryana, stating that birds flying around the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) base in Ambala can pose a threat to the fighter aircrafts. IAF said that it is important to keep both large and small birds away from the airfield, which could be achieved by improving garbage collection, imposing a penalty on littering and prohibiting pigeon breeding around the base. "We have directed people to stop pigeon breeding activities around the Ambala Air force station as this poses a serious risk to aircraft. No one is allowed to keep and breed birds within 10 kilometres range of the base," said Anil Rana, City Project Officer, Ambala Municipal Corporation. The Rafale jets that arrived in July are likely to be inducted into IAF on 10 September. Watch the full video for more.
A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and..
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than..
