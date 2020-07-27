Global  
 

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10.

She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony.

Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her.

They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.


