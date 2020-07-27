French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

'Birds pose threat to Rafale jets’: IAF writes to Chief Secretary over issue



Months after the first batch of Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Indian Air Force has raised a concern about the security of Rafale jets. IAF has written to Chief Secretary, Haryana, stating that birds flying around the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) base in Ambala can pose a threat to the fighter aircrafts. IAF said that it is important to keep both large and small birds away from the airfield, which could be achieved by improving garbage collection, imposing a penalty on littering and prohibiting pigeon breeding around the base. "We have directed people to stop pigeon breeding activities around the Ambala Air force station as this poses a serious risk to aircraft. No one is allowed to keep and breed birds within 10 kilometres range of the base," said Anil Rana, City Project Officer, Ambala Municipal Corporation. The Rafale jets that arrived in July are likely to be inducted into IAF on 10 September. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published on January 1, 1970