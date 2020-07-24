Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast

Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast

Deadly wildfires raged along the west coast of the United States, withOregon's governor warning the state faces the greatest loss of life andproperty from wildfire in its history.

Three people have died in a blazeburning in northern California, while homes have also been evacuated inWashington state.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Coast of the United States West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America

The sky is on fire in San Francisco, and we flew a drone through it

 Millions of acres are burning across the West Coast
The Verge

Eye Opener: Thousands of West Coast residents evacuate amid wildfires

 A record heatwave coupled with devastating wildfires has created a dangerous situation on the West Coast. Also, AstraZeneca unexpectedly halted its vaccine..
CBS News

Wildfires Live Updates: A California Rescue Mission; Homes Burn in Washington State

 Extreme weather is battering the Western United States, with fires raging along the Pacific Coast and snow falling in Colorado.
NYTimes.com

California Wildfires: State of Emergency Declared in Five Counties

 Tuesday: Over the holiday weekend, another record-shattering heat wave slammed the West Coast and new fires erupted across California.
NYTimes.com

California California State in the western United States

California wildfires: Three dead northeast of San Francisco

 Three people died in a wind-whipped Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes while carving a 40km path of destruction..
New Zealand Herald

Think 2020's disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future

 A record amount of California is burning, spurred by a nearly 20-year mega-drought. To the north, parts of Oregon that don't usually catch fire are in..
New Zealand Herald

In California: Apocalyptic orange skies and dramatic rescues as fires rage

 Plus: COVID concerns prompt L.A. to (nearly) cancel Halloween. A restaurant is fined $5,000 for flouting pandemic rules. And local radio fills a void
 
USATODAY.com

Five facts on huge wildfires in US

 Over two million acres of land have burned in California, compared to 118,000 acres razed in 2019.
BBC News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Healdsburg Residents Flee Advancing Walbridge Fire [Video]

Healdsburg Residents Flee Advancing Walbridge Fire

Many residents on the west side of Healdsburg had evacuated by late Thursday night, as the Walbridge Fire quickly advanced. Andrea Nakano reports. (8-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published
Military airplanes activated to help fight wildfires [Video]

Military airplanes activated to help fight wildfires

For the last 50 years, the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise has helped coordinated firefighting efforts with different agencies to control fires in the west.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:37Published