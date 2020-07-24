|
|
|
Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast
Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast
Deadly wildfires raged along the west coast of the United States, withOregon's governor warning the state faces the greatest loss of life andproperty from wildfire in its history.
Three people have died in a blazeburning in northern California, while homes have also been evacuated inWashington state.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Healdsburg Residents Flee Advancing Walbridge Fire
Many residents on the west side of Healdsburg had evacuated by late Thursday night, as the Walbridge Fire quickly advanced. Andrea Nakano reports. (8-20-20)
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:00Published
|
Military airplanes activated to help fight wildfires
For the last 50 years, the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise has helped coordinated firefighting efforts with different agencies to control fires in the west.
Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:37Published
|