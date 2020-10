Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed Video Credit: Billboard Quizzed - Duration: 14:49s - Published 3 weeks ago Tina Fey Quizzes Superfan Mariah Carey on 'Mean Girls' | Billboard's Quizzed Oh, so fetch! In the season 2 premiere episode of Billboard's "Quizzed" video series, 'Mean Girls' star and screenwriter Tina Fey quizzes superfan Mariah Carey to see just how much the singer actually knows about the hit 2004 film. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tina Fey Tests Mariah Carey's 'Mean Girls' Knowledge! - Watch (Video) Tina Fey is putting Mariah Carey to the test! The Saturday Night Live alum grilled the Caution diva,...

Just Jared - Published 3 weeks ago







Tweets about this