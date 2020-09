Punta Gorda Police Department and NAACP discuss police reform

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:24s - Published 2 weeks ago

("Now let’s take a look at theRubenstein Law Live Cam")WHAT’S IT GOING TO TAKE TO BRINGPEACE TO THE LONG-FRAUGHTRELATIONSHIP OUR BLACKCOMMUNITIES HAVE WITH LOCALPOLICE?

A QUEST FOR ANSWERS TOTHAT QUESTION TONIGHT IN PUNTAGORDA.

CHRISTINA EVANS SHAREWHAT SHE’S BEEN HEARING AT ASPECIAL MEETING ON THIS LIFE ORDEATH ISSUE.SOT: 4:50- THE CULTURE NEEDS TOCHANGECOMMUNITY MEMBERS, CITY COUNCILMEMBERS AND LAW ENFORCEMENTOFFICERS FILLED THE CHARLOTTEHARBOR EVENT CENTER THIS EVENINGTO HAVE A DISCUSSION ABOUTPOLICE REFORMTHE TALK WAS HOSTED BY THE PUNTAGORDA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THELOCAL NAACP CHAPTER TO GIVEPEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY A CHANCETO ASK A FORMER POLICE OFFICERAND FGCU PROFESSOR, DOCTOR DAVIDTHOMAS, QUESTIONS ABOUT POLICEPOLICIES AND HOW THEY DEAL WITHPEOPLE OF COLORSOT: DR. THOMASI know the community is angry,when we talk about the minoritycommunity I know they’reextremely angry.

Because itseems like everyday , every weekthere’s a new videoThe idea is to try to get peopleto have an open discussion andget them to understand policingMEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY TOOKTHIS CHANCE TO EXPRESS THEIRDEEP FRUSTRATIONS AND LACK OFTRUST WITH OFFICERS ON THESTREETSWe are being killed at a higherand disproportionate rate thanany other race in America.

We’renot just going to be like "Hi,can I talk to you?

Lets go andsit down and have a cup ofcoffee" Because we don’t trustyou and we have a valid reasonnot toWHICH LEAD TO DR. THOMAS DIVINGINTO THE TOPIC OF POLICE FORC━SAYING OFFICERS USE FORCE TOESABLISH CONTRO━ BUT FEAR ISWHAT LEADS THE FORCE TO BECOMEEXCESSIVESOT: DR. THOM"My speculation is that officerspanic, when they get into tosituations where they can’tcontrol it’HE THEN ADDED━ BECAUSE OF THEKILLING OF ERIC GARDNER━ NOMATTER WHAT- CHOKEHOLDS ANDKNEEHOLDS SHOULD BE BANNED INALL DEPARTMENTSPOLICE CHIEF PAM DAVIS SAYS THISCONVERSATION WAS DEFINITELYNEEDED SO THE DEPARTMENT CANESTABLISH BETTER RELATIONSHIPSWITH THE COMMUNITYSot: PAM DAVIS, CHIEF"The best way for the officersto establish trust is to getinto the communities and justfocus on community policing"CHIEF DAVIS SAID THAT TONIGHTWAS JUST THE STAR━ TOMORROW SHEAND DR. THOMAS ARE GOING TO TAKECONCERNS THE COMMUNITY BROUGHTUP IN THE MEETING TODAY ANDBRING THOSE BACK TO THE OFFICERSIN THE PUNTA GORDA POLICEDEPARTMENT TO DISCUSS AT THEIRTRAINING SEMI