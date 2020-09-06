Global  
 

India records a biggest single day spike of over 95,000 cases, with 1,172 deaths | Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, biggest single day jump of record 95,735 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to over 44.65 lakh.

The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,172 fatalities.

Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country recorded 23,577 cases in 24 hours - the highest in the country.

The state also registered the highest number of deaths with 380 fatalities.


