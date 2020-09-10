Sheriff: 3 people dead in Bear Fire

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

The latest updates on evacuation warnings and orders in Butte County for the Bear Fire.

One of the hardest hit areas of the bear fire.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso went out to feather falls to capture the destruction of this fire.

Im here on lumpkin rd just down the road from feather falls where the bear fire swept through and destroyed a lot of whats around here.

Go ahead and take a look behind me you can see a lot of smoke, a lot of ash, a lot of burnt trees, a lot of dead trees now.

And here on this stretch of road, a few structures that are now flattened by the bear fire.

Cars on the side of the road abandoned and destroyed.

Cracklin* this fire still very much here on the side of the road.

You can see huge flames, you can hear the crackling the popping of the wood and the grass as this fire continues to burn.

A lot of downed power lines, you can see this black line right here its one of the many downed power lines.

And its the reason calfire has said this area is fairly dangerous because look at all of these downed power lines here, plenty of them on the roads.

A lot of dead trees like i said, a lot of smoke and ash in the air.

Im going to go ahead and put the camera back on the tripod.

And again the destructiveness of the bear fire, you can see here on forbestown rd, just close by to feather falls and this fire just ravaged through the area.

In feather falls esteban reynoso for action news now.

Calfire says because of the bear fire's size, stretching over several counties one of the difficulties is counting damaged and destroyed structures accurately.