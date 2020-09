Related videos from verified sources Las Vegas police locate body of missing 22-year-old



Las Vegas police say investigators along with Moapa Tribal police and Red Rock Search and Rescue located Lesly Palacioโ€™s body near the Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:46 Published 4 minutes ago 3 join ex-Nevada Gov. Sandoval as UNR president finalists



Experienced leaders at universities in Arizona, Texas and Ohio have joined ex-Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval as finalists to become the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 7 minutes ago National Finals Rodeo 2020 moving to Texas



The National Finals Rodeo in 2020 is moving to Texas and away from Las Vegas amid the pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:40 Published 27 minutes ago