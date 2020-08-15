'Sarva Dharma Puja' performed at Rafale induction ceremony

Global  
 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala airbase.

The five Rafale aircraft to be formally inducted in 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were present in the ceremony.


