'Sarva Dharma Puja' performed at Rafale induction ceremony

Five Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a grand ceremony at the Ambala air base. The Rafale jets were given a ceremonial water cannon salute and it was followed by a stunning air display. The Rafale aircraft will be part of IAF’s 17 Squadron the ‘Golden Arrows’. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the entire ceremony. One of the Rafales has performed a low flypast, while Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team also displayed aerobatic manoeuvres during the induction ceremony. The first set of 5 Rafale jets arrived in India on 29th of June. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, giving the IAF a major boost. Watch the full video for all the details on all that happened at the Ambala Air base during the Rafale induction ceremony.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly witness air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in arrow formation. Rafale fighter aircraft flying at low-speed during an air display at Indian Air Force base in Ambala on September 10 at induction ceremony.
As Indian Air Force inducts the five Rafale jets at the Ambala air base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly attended the ‘Sarv Dharm Puja’ that was conducted. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present during the ceremony. Religious leaders of all faiths were present offered prayers at the ceremony. The Rafale jets will provide much needed firepower to the Indian Air force and the induction comes at a time when India & China are involved in a standoff at the LAC in Ladakh. The first set of 5 Rafale jets arrived in India on 29th of June. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, giving the IAF a major boost. Watch the full video for all the details on all that happened at the Ambala Air base during the Rafale induction.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20Published
President Ram Nath Kovind hosted ''At Home' reception in the President House on the occasion of Independence Day. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present at the event. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present in the dinner party. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day.
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her. They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat stated that defence exports witnessed a staggering 700% growth in last 3 years. "Going by the phenomenal turnaround, we witnessed a staggering 700% growth in defence exports from Rs 1,521 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 10,745 crore in 2018-19, an all time high ranking of 19th in the list of defence exporters in 2019," said Bipin Rawat at e-symposium on 'Catalysing Defence Exports' via video conferencing in New Delhi.