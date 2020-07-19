Global  
 

Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:38s
Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point

Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace him.


Sergio Pérez Sergio Pérez Mexican racecar driver

Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point [Video]

Vettel set to replace Perez at Racing Point

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel set to replace him.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:38
Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season [Video]

Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season

Racing Point's Mexican driver Sergio Perez takes to Twitter to announce he will leave the F1 team at the end of the season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:43

Perez confirms Racing Point departure, paving way for Vettel arrival

 Racing Point's Sergio Perez announces he will leave the Formula 1 team at the end of the season
BBC News

Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel German racing driver

Four-time champion Vettel to join renamed Aston Martin F1 team

 Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is to join the renamed Aston Martin team in Formula 1 next year.
BBC News

'F1 should be setting examples' - Vettel says sport faces challenges over future

 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says F1 faces 'big challenges' to secure its future in the context of the world's environmental problems.
BBC News

Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point F1 Team Formula One team and constructor


Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel to race for Aston Martin from 2021 after signing multi-year deal with Racing Point

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will drive for Aston Martin next season having signed a multi-year deal...
talkSPORT

Perez to leave Racing Point at the end of 2020 F1 season

Sergio Perez has announced he will leave Racing Point at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, paving...
Autosport - Also reported by BBC Sport


Perez confirms Racing Point departure, paving way for Vettel arrival

Racing Point's Sergio Perez announces he will leave the Formula 1 team at the end of the season
BBC News


Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32
Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test [Video]

Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Racing Point Formula One team driver Sergio Perez will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory [Video]

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10