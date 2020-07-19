Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point
Vettel replaces Perez at Racing Point
Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the
Formula One season, with four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel to replace him.
