5 Rafale Jets formally inducted today in the Indian Air Force fleet at Ambala airbase|Oneindia News

A Rafale fighter jet flew above Ambala Air Force Station this morning marking the induction of the Rafale aircraft today in the Indian airforce into the 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ at the Air Force Station in Ambala.

Florence Parly, minister of the French Armed Forces and defence minister Rajnath Singh attended the ceremony.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar were also present.