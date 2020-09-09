Allegheny County Opening New Coronavirus Testing Site

President Trump doesn't dispute downplaying COVID in order to reduce 'panic'A new book suggests that President Trump understood the threats of the coronavirus even as he told the nation it was no worse than the seasonal flu.
Researchers find clue to identifying which COVID-19 patients may become most seriously illResearchers used an ultra-sensitive test to look for antigen coronavirus proteins as well as antibodies in their blood.
Indiana officials planning 95 new coronavirus testing sites across the stateNearly 100 additional coronavirus testing sites are planned across Indiana by the end of this month, state officials announced Wednesday.