Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi
In case you missed it here's whats trending right now...

Lily Allen, David Harbour tie the knot in Vegas with Elvis impersonator, In-N-Out 'reception'

 Congratulations, Lily Allen and David Harbour! The singer and the actor have revealed that they married at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
USATODAY.com

Lily Allen & David Harbour Share Las Vegas Wedding Pics

 Lily Allen and David Harbour did indeed get hitched in Las Vegas this weekend, and they did it right ... with an Elvis impersonator officiant and everything. The..
TMZ.com
Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license [Video]

Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license

Lily Allen and David Harbour's romance seems to be getting really serious as the couple has obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease [Video]

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

The Trainwreck actress opened up about the tick-borne illness on Instagram on Tuesday, telling followers she has "maybe had it for years".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Amy Schumer reveals she has Lyme disease: 'I have maybe had it for years'

 Amy Schumer revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis on Instagram Tuesday by way of a childhood picture with her "first ever fishing pole."
USATODAY.com
Amy Schumer gives up hope of second pregnancy [Video]

Amy Schumer gives up hope of second pregnancy

Amy Schumar has abandoned hopes of a second pregnancy. The Comedian and her husband chef Chris Fischer became first time parents last year, but the journey to there was tough.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

