Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi
In case you missed it here's whats trending right now...
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease The Trainwreck actress opened up about the tick-borne illness on Instagram on Tuesday, telling followers she has "maybe had it for years". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on January 1, 1970 Amy Schumer gives up hope of second pregnancy Amy Schumar has abandoned hopes of a second pregnancy. The Comedian and her husband chef Chris Fischer became first time parents last year, but the journey to there was tough. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Lily Allen shares snaps from wedding to David Harbour Lily Allen celebrated her marriage to David Harbour with a burger, as she took to Instagram to share pictures from their special day, including one of her munching on the greasy treat. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 2 hours ago
Daily Download: Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Lyme Disease Amy Schumer gives her fans a health update, revealing that she's been diagnosed with Lyme disease. Plus, the Oscars make a historic change to boost diversity for the Best Picture prize. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:11 Published 12 hours ago
Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme Schumer made the announcement on her Instagram, writing: "Anyone get LYME this summer? I have maybe had it for years. Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 12 hours ago