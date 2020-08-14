Trending: Lily Allen and David Harbour get married, Amy Schumer reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, and Academy announce new diversi

Amy Schumer gives up hope of second pregnancy Amy Schumar has abandoned hopes of a second pregnancy. The Comedian and her husband chef Chris Fischer became first time parents last year, but the journey to there was tough.

Amy Schumer revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis on Instagram Tuesday by way of a childhood picture with her "first ever fishing pole."

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease The Trainwreck actress opened up about the tick-borne illness on Instagram on Tuesday, telling followers she has "maybe had it for years".

Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license Lily Allen and David Harbour's romance seems to be getting really serious as the couple has obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.

Lily Allen and David Harbour did indeed get hitched in Las Vegas this weekend, and they did it right ... with an Elvis impersonator officiant and everything. The..

Congratulations, Lily Allen and David Harbour! The singer and the actor have revealed that they married at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.