Rafale induction: 'We're adding new chapter in IAF's glorious history,' says IAF Chief

Rafale induction: 'We're adding new chapter in IAF's glorious history,' says IAF Chief

While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala airbase on September 10, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said, "We are adding a new chapter in Ambala and IAF's glorious history." "This induction could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario today (September 10)."


