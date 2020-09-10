Rafale induction: 'We're adding new chapter in IAF's glorious history,' says IAF Chief
While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala airbase on September 10, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said, "We are adding a new chapter in Ambala and IAF's glorious history." "This induction could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario today (September 10)."
While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France." "The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened," Defence Minister added.
While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world. I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances." "We are committed to doing everything possible towards this. I would like to congratulate our colleagues of Indian Air Force (IAF) today. During the recent unfortunate incident at the border, the swift and deliberate action taken by Indian Air Force near LAC shows your commitment," he added. "The speed at which IAF deployed its assets at forward bases creates confidence that our Air Force is fully prepared to fulfill its operational obligations," Defence Minister added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala airbase. The five Rafale aircraft to be formally inducted in 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were present in the ceremony.
