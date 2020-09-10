Rafale induction: 'We're adding new chapter in IAF's glorious history,' says IAF Chief

India will not compromise sovereignty, territorial integrity under any circumstances: Rajnath Singh



While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world. I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances." "We are committed to doing everything possible towards this. I would like to congratulate our colleagues of Indian Air Force (IAF) today. During the recent unfortunate incident at the border, the swift and deliberate action taken by Indian Air Force near LAC shows your commitment," he added. "The speed at which IAF deployed its assets at forward bases creates confidence that our Air Force is fully prepared to fulfill its operational obligations," Defence Minister added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published on January 1, 1970