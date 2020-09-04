Global  
 

Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment

Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment

Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBCBreakfast that the technology to carry out the Prime Minister's moonshotattempt for testing doesn't currently exist.


