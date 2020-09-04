Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy for international arrivals. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday. It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals.
England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy forinternational arrivals, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. From 4am onWednesday arrivals from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14days, but mainland Greece will maintain its coronavirus quarantine-exemption.
