Tory Lanez reportedly apologized to Megan the Stallion for alleged shooting

‘TMZ’ has acquired more information about the night Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion.


Tory Lanez Apology to Megan for Alleged Shooting, 'I Was Too Drunk'

 Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion because he was wasted -- that's what he claimed in a text sent to her shortly after the bloody incident..
Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't want sympathy after shooting incident

The "WAP" hitmaker suffered gunshot wounds to her feet in an incident with Tory Lanez last month.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set for second week as UK Number 1 single

 Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP set for second week as UK Number 1 as a flurry of big climbs on the cards for Paul Woolford & Diplo, Jason Derulo, Miley..
Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video

Cardi B wanted Lizzo for star-studded WAP video

Cardi B has revealed she was desperate for Lizzo to appear in her and Megan Thee Stallion's infamous WAP video.

Tory Lanez's Streams Drop As Megan Thee Stallion Keeps Winning

R&B singer Tory Lanez is losing more than respect these days. The elusive hip-hop crooner has...
Tory Lanez Apology to Megan for Alleged Shooting, 'I Was Too Drunk'

Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion because he was wasted -- that's what he...
Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Alcohol For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting- 'I Was Just Too Drunk'

Tory Lanez Reportedly Blames Alcohol For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting- 'I Was Just Too Drunk'

6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard

6ix9ine Talks Friendship With DMX, Pop Smoke's Death, Being a "Snitch" & More | Billboard

Boosie Badazz Pisses Social Media Off For NOT Speaking On Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez

Boosie Badazz Pisses Social Media Off For NOT Speaking On Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez

