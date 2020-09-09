Cleveland weather

Remeisha Shade #Fog remains pretty thick across parts of NE Ohio with visibility between zero and a quarter of a mile in… https://t.co/aYrbNgrhJd 32 seconds ago

Brad Williams RT @JeffTanchak19: TODAY: Cleveland Power Planner. The fog will slow you down this morning. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 https://t.co/ppLhygC… 41 minutes ago

Jeff Tanchak TODAY: Cleveland Power Planner. The fog will slow you down this morning. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 https://t.co/ppLhygCgci 44 minutes ago

Remeisha Shade Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 8 am for much of NE Ohio. Drive carefully this morning as many spots will… https://t.co/XsyZMp0meG 1 hour ago

Abby Denton RT @wkycweather: Currently... Fog and 69 F at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, OH: Winds are Calm. The pressure is 1023.7 mb and th… 1 hour ago

WKYC 3weather Currently... Fog and 69 F at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, OH: Winds are Calm. The pressure is 1023.7 mb… https://t.co/cnYoYHUZs3 2 hours ago

Uniquely Me #Resist #FBR 🇺🇸#FBRParty🌊 Cleveland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Cleveland, Oh | https://t.co/XSsWUDCTmd |… https://t.co/kOj62riKxf 2 hours ago