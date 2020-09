Everett closes parks, playgrounds Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Everett closes parks, playgrounds Basketball nets were taken down and playgrounds closed off in Everett, where the mayor has ordered the closure of all parks until COVID-19 rates in the city decline. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MATT: ANTOINETTE, THERE IS NOQUESTION EVERETT HAS BEEN HITHARD AND CONTINUES TO STRUGGLEWITH COVID-19.THE LATEST DATA FROM THE STATESHOWS EVERETT NOW HAS A POSITIVETEST RATE OF MORE THAN 5% OVERTHE PAST 14 DAYS.THE CITY IS SEEING AN AVERAGE OF18 NEW DAILY CASES PER 100,000PEOPLE.THAT PUTS EVERETT IN THE REDZONE BY THE STATE’S COVID-19RISK STANDARDS.THE MAYOR’S OFFICE SAYS TOO MAPEOPLE ARE IGNORING THE MANDATEON WEARING MASKS AND NOTGATHERING IN LARGE GROUPS.TODAY THE CITY IS TAKING DOWNBASKETBALL HOOPS AND CLOSINGDOWN PUBLIC PARKS ANDPLAYGROUNDS.





