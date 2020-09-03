Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai and it is not connected to ruling party.

He said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC.

It has no connection with Shiv Sena.

You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."BMC officials carried out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on September 09.

As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Shiv Sena has sold Balasaheb's ideology to become 'Sonia Sena', says Kangana Ranaut

 The ongoing tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena intensified on Wednesday after the BMC demolished some 'illegal constructions' at her office in Mumbai's..
DNA
Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition [Video]

Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition

Bollywood celebrities voiced their support for Kangana Ranaut after the Queen actor’s office was partially demolished by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A bunch of Kangana's industry colleagues questioned motives behind the move. Actors Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya joined the chorus of support. Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of Kangana. In a tweet, Ankita called Kangana a ‘braveheart’. Actors Himanshi Khurana, Sonal Vengurlekar lended their support for the Queen actor. Filmmakers Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta condemned the demolition incident. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Civic body that governs Mumbai

Kangana issue: Why Hindi? Jayant Patil's poser to Fadnavis

 Reacting to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing "illegal alterations" in Ranaut's bungalow, Fadnavis reacted both in Marathi and..
IndiaTimes

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Karni Sena workers burn Sanjay Raut's effigy in Delhi [Video]

Karni Sena workers burn Sanjay Raut's effigy in Delhi

The workers of Shree Rajput Karni Sena held protest outside residence of Shiv Sena veteran leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The protest took place in Delhi on September 09. Karni Sena workers also burnt effigy of Shiv Sena MP. They were protesting over Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India


Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Amid war of words with Shiv Sena, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gets 'VIP' treatment: What does Y+ security mean?

 It's very rare that this level of security is accorded by the Centre,
DNA
Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance [Video]

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement on Maharashtra and Mumbai but the way Shiv Sena is chasing her is not appropriate. "There was no need of demolition at Kangana's office. It is clear that it is an act of vengeance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support [Video]

Rhea arrest: Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, others come out in support

A section of Bollywood has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty following her arrest. Several celebrities demanded justice for Rhea by posting quote on 'smashing patriarchy'. Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others shared a quote on social media. The quote was written on Rhea's t-shirt that she had worn on Tuesday. On the same day, Rhea was quizzed for the third time by NCB following which the arrest was made. While Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi posted only the quote, Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan complimented the quote with #JusticeForRhea. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, penned down a quote on 'witch hunt' by American novelist Walter Kirn. Film producer Nikhil Dwivedi lent support to Rhea and shared his wish to work with her. Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut must apologise for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK remark', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (September 6) refused to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut and...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA


Now, Karni Sena jumps in support of Kangana Ranaut, demands action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

The Rajasthan-based outfit Karni Sena has now come out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut,...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat, Mumbai now feels like PoK, says Kangana Ranaut

In a startling claim, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

Rini_220311

RINI SHRIVASTAVA RT @timesofindia: The action at #KanganaRanaut's office is done by BMC. It has no connection with Shiv Sena. You can talk to the Mayor or t… 27 seconds ago

dshakthi

Sakthivel D RT @AskAnshul: Was Kangana Ranaut's office illegal? If yes, then why is it suddenly being demolished now? Why not earlier? Vendetta If sa… 1 minute ago

AmySing6

Amy Sing RT @Pradipofficial7: The demolition of Kangana's office is undemocratic, barbaric, shameful incident. The action taken by BMC is condemnab… 1 minute ago

Rahul25825440

Our Bharat 🇮🇳 RT @lRajThackeray: The demolition of Kangana's office is undemocratic, barbaric, shameful incident. The action taken by BMC is condemnable… 2 minutes ago

Monalis49153282

Monalisha Mohanty RT @Brand_VivekO: Was Kangana Ranaut's office illegal? If yes, then why is it suddenly being demolished now? Why not earlier? Vendetta If… 2 minutes ago

SHUNYANAND

ARVIND KATARE @sagarikaghose By giving Y security immediately to Kangana, the BJP tried to take a political boost.The Shiv Sena,… https://t.co/KJT6I7Qhqt 2 minutes ago

Asimsaiyed12

Asim saiyed RT @Rac57Riaz: This is very unfortunate on the part of a government to take swift action of demolishion of actress Kangana Ranauts office b… 3 minutes ago

Abhishe12738232

Abhishek Kumar #महाराष्ट्र_का_CM_नपुंसक_है @KanganaTeam I criticize the action taken by the Maharashtra government at Kangana's of… https://t.co/n1xd71D4Bl 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mumbaikars protest against BMC, detained by police [Video]

Mumbaikars protest against BMC, detained by police

After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Kangana Ranaut back home amid high drama at Mumbai airport [Video]

Kangana Ranaut back home amid high drama at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alighted at Mumbai airport and reached her home in Khar on Wednesday afternoon even as tension between her and the Shiv Sena government in the state continued.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:35Published
Kangana to Uddhav Thackeray- Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken [Video]

Kangana to Uddhav Thackeray- Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video she tweeted on Wednesday, after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:45Published