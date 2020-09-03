Action at Kangana's office by BMC has no connection with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 10, Shiv Sena veteran leader, Sanjay Raut claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai and it is not connected to ruling party.

He said, "The action at Kangana Ranaut's office is done by BMC.

It has no connection with Shiv Sena.

You can talk to the Mayor or the BMC Commissioner on it."BMC officials carried out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on September 09.

As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.