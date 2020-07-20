|
|
|
Lady Gaga says her grandmother changed her life
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 00:42s - Published
Lady Gaga says her grandmother changed her life
Lady Gaga credits her grandmother with changing her life, as she convinced the singer to "make a real change in this world".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|