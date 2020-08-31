Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This is how mind-bogglingly huge the California wildfires are

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:20s - Published
This is how mind-bogglingly huge the California wildfires are

This is how mind-bogglingly huge the California wildfires are

Over two million acres of land has been burned in California, compared to 118,000 acres burned during this time in 2019.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kimberly_FedUp

Kimberly in FL RT @ecclesias: BBC News - California wildfires: This is how mind-bogglingly huge they are https://t.co/EkdyiRbx0X 7 seconds ago

ecclesias

Kathy NJ BBC News - California wildfires: This is how mind-bogglingly huge they are https://t.co/EkdyiRbx0X 59 seconds ago

soeunie

Jolie Hodge ن California wildfires: This is how mind-bogglingly huge they are https://t.co/CvAlrLCcwp 29 minutes ago

katesymons2

Dr Kate Symons RT @DaveGormanUoE: California wildfires: This is how mind-bogglingly huge they are https://t.co/LpLdvOek47 48 minutes ago

bewitchedpeng

bewitched🌻 RT @NewsPhony: This is how mind-bogglingly huge the data sets that the US government is trying to collect—as well as the amount of data tha… 49 minutes ago

DeleOscar

Oscar dele California wildfires: This is how mind-bogglingly huge they are https://t.co/LxfBM3qiuR 52 minutes ago

kozhuppakalam

jayan kozhuppakalam BBC News - California wildfires: This is how mind-bogglingly huge they are https://t.co/ItUVZp4LMi 1 hour ago

NewsPhony

phony_news This is how mind-bogglingly huge the data sets that the US government is trying to collect—as well as the amount of… https://t.co/0YBSJa7Uu1 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fire Crews Make Containment Progress With Three Huge Bay Area Wildfires [Video]

Fire Crews Make Containment Progress With Three Huge Bay Area Wildfires

Anne Makovec reports on progress made on LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires (8-31-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published