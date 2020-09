'Why I set up a group for black cyclists' Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:55s - Published 6 minutes ago 'Why I set up a group for black cyclists' Mani Arthur was stopped and searched by the police last year during a ride to promote diversity. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 4000 cyclists ride through Astoria, Queens for Black Lives Matter



At least 4000 cyclists were seen riding through the streets of New York in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The clip, filmed on July 18 shows the bicycle group called the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:55 Published on July 19, 2020