Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:56s - Published 32 seconds ago

The audio files were made by journalist Bob Woodward, during several conversations with Trump in early 2020.

Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he 'downplayed' pandemic

AWARE EARLY THIS YEAR OFCOVID-19'S DEADLY THREAT..WHILE DOWNPLAYING THE VIRUSPUBLIC.

HERE'S THAT EXCHANGE:DID YOU MISLEAD THE PUBLIC BYSAYING THAT YOU DOWNPLAYED THECORONAVIRUS AND THAT YOUREPEATEDLY DID THAT IN ORDTO REDUCE PANIC.

DID YMISLEAD THE PUBLIC?

"I THINKIF YOU SAID IN ORDER TO REDUCEPANIC, PERHAPS THAT'S SO.

I'MA CHEERLEADER FOR THISCOUNTRY.

I LOVE OUR COUNTRY.

IDON'T WANT PEOPLE TO BEFRIGHTENED.

I DON'T WANT TOCREATE PANIC AS YOU SAY.CERTAINLY I'M NOT GOING TODRIVE THIS COUNTRY OR THEWORLD INTO A FRENZY.

WE WANTTO SHOW CONFIDENCE.

WE WANT TOSHOW STRENGTH, WE WANT TO SHOWSTRENGTH AS A NATION.

THAT'SWHAT I'VE DONE.

THE PRESIDENTACKNOWLEDGED TO WOODWARD OVERTHE COURSE OF THEIR INTERVIEWSHE KNEW THE VIRUS WAS DEADLIERTHAN THE FLU EARLY IN 2020..AND THAT IT COULD BETRANSMITTED BY AIRBORNEPARTIC