Dashcam captures sky changing colours while driving through wildfire-hit Oregon cities
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:53s - Published
A motorist's dashcam captures how the sky changed colour as he drove to and from various wildfire-hit cities in Oregon.
The timelapse reveals how the sky changes from a rather clear, blue colour to a smoky backdrop and then ultimately to sky dominated by orange haze.
This footage was filmed on September 8, during a drive from Milwaukie to Salem.