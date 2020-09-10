Dashcam captures sky changing colours while driving through wildfire-hit Oregon cities

A motorist's dashcam captures how the sky changed colour as he drove to and from various wildfire-hit cities in Oregon.

The timelapse reveals how the sky changes from a rather clear, blue colour to a smoky backdrop and then ultimately to sky dominated by orange haze.

This footage was filmed on September 8, during a drive from Milwaukie to Salem.